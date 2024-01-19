WATCH: Truck loaded with LPG cylinders catches fire

In a shocking incident, a truck laden with the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders overturned and caught fire on the Lucknow-Gonda highway in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Videos of the shocking incident have gone viral on social media, showing the loud fiery explosions going off at the site where the accident occurred as people witness the unusual occurrence from a distance.

Indian media reported that a truck carrying as many as 50 LPG cylinders turned turtle in Gonda district and caught fire which caused the gas cylinders to explode. As soon as the fire broke out, the truck driver jumped off of his seat without being injured.

Following an explosion, traffic was halted, and the highway remained closed. Upon hearing the explosions, the police officers stationed at the highway reached the spot and informed the fire department officials who rushed a team to the scene.

The fire was finally brought under control and traffic resumed on the busy highway after the debris of the charred truck was cleared.

In the viral video, the massive explosions, which went off in a sequence as the LPG cylinder exploded one after the other, could be seen and heard from a distance. Fiery mushroom clouds of fire and smoke can be rising as the blasts occur.

