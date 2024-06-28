Watch: Trump jabs Joe Biden as he mumbles during US presidential debate

Former US President Donald Trump took aim at President Biden after he appeared to stumble over his words while answering a question during Thursday’s first presidential debate.

Early in the debate, Biden paused as he was making a point about Medicare, migrants and tax reform and seemed to lose his train of thought.

“I’m going to continue to move until we get to total ban — on the total initiative relative to what we’re going to do with more border patrol and more asylum officers,” Biden said before Trump took aim at him during presidential debate.

“I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either,” Trump said when he began his response to Biden’s comments.

This was the kill shot pic.twitter.com/kEYrVCTHNu — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 28, 2024

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’sshaky performance against Republican rival Donald Trump rattled Democrats and prompted some strategists to ask whether their party should take the unprecedented step of replacing him as their candidate.

Biden supporters had hoped Thursday night’s debate would dispel worries that the 81-year-old was too old for another term, but the 90-minute clash appeared to do the opposite.

His voice hoarse from what White House officials told reporters was a cold, Biden hurried through some of his talking points on the debate stage, stumbled over some answers and trailed off during others.

About halfway through the debate, a Democratic strategist who worked on Biden’s 2020 campaign called it a “disaster.”

“There is no way to spin this. His performance was disqualifying,” a top Democratic fundraiser who spoke on condition of anonymity told Reuters after the event.