WATCH: Tube passengers protect woman confronted by abusive male

A video posted on social media showed the tube passengers coming in defence of a young woman confronted by an abusive male commuter.

A male passenger can be heard hurling abuses on a young woman on the underground train in a stand-off which reportedly happened on October 15.

The woman kept smiling and responding to the man, however, it is unclear what she is saying.

After launching threats to the woman, the abusive male suddenly storms down the middle of the carriage and squares up to hear.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Spotting the danger, at least five men quickly ran over before the man can follow through with his threats. They manage to pull him away and appear to drag him to the floor.

The spokesperson to the British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson said, “We are aware of this video that is being circulated on social media and our officers are looking into it further. We’re asking anyone with further details to text us on 61016 with the reference 681 of 16/10/21,”

It added, “Violence, abuse, intimidation, and harassment against women and girls in any form will not be tolerated. It’s really important that people who witness incidents like this report them to us as quickly as possible so we can investigate as quickly as possible.”

