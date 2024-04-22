32.9 C
Watch: TV anchor faints in ‘hot studio’ while presenting updates on heatwave

A TV anchor in India fainted while reading heatwave updates live on air due to a sudden drop in blood pressure, according to Indian media reports.

Lopamudra Sinha, a Doordarshan anchor in Kolkata, fainted while reading news in a “extremely hot” studio whose cooling system failed due to some snag.

“I don’t keep a water bottle as I never felt the need to sip water during broadcast in my 21 years of career. But on that day I felt parched even as 15 minutes were left for the broadcast to end,” Lopamudra Sinha, also an actor and a digital creator, said in a FB post.

“The teleprompter faded away and I blacked out. But luckily, it happened while a 30 to 40 seconds animation was playing out on television. During that time, I collapsed on my chair,” she said.

Sinha also stated that the studio was extremely hot due to some snag in the cooling system.

The anchor in the end Sinha also apologised to her channel for the incident and thanked the producers for handling the broadcast after she fainted.

