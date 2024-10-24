WATCH: Two men open fire at internet office in Lahore

LAHORE: A CCTV footage of the firing incident from Lahore has emerged, showing two men opening fire on an internet cable office located in the Harbanspura area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The footage revealed that the accused men wearing face masks arrived outside the internet cable office on a motorcycle and opened straight firing at the office, while no casualty has been reported in the incident.

The citizen filed a report of the incident at Harbanspura police station.

The victim named two individuals, Bilal Shah and Zain, in the First Information Report (FIR), revealing that he is pursuing his brother’s murder case, mentioning that the parties involved in the case are now threatening him to withdraw from pursuing justice.

The applicant further claimed to have received threatening calls to stop pursuing his brother’s murder case.