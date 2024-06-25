Watch: Two-storey building collapses in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

KARACHI: A two-storey building collapsed in Karachi’s Liaquatabad no 10, near Burekhan Center, on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The accident happened while excavation work was carried out near the building.

As a result, the building, located in a narrow alley, completely caved in.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident, according to rescue officials.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the site and cordoned off the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that Liaquatabad NO 10 is known for its narrow alleys and high-rise buildings, making rescue operations challenging in case of any incidents.