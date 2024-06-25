web analytics
32.8 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Watch: Two-storey building collapses in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A two-storey building collapsed in Karachi’s Liaquatabad no 10, near Burekhan Center, on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The accident happened while excavation work was carried out near the building.

As a result, the building, located in a narrow alley, completely caved in.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident, according to rescue officials.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the site and cordoned off the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that Liaquatabad NO 10 is known for its narrow alleys and high-rise buildings, making rescue operations challenging in case of any incidents.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.