WATCH: UK woman spotted putting hair in her food to get free meal

In order to get a free meal, a female along with his male partner in a restaurant in the United Kingdom (UK), intentionally placed her hair onto her plate after consuming some of her dinner.

After placing her hair on the plate, she falsely claimed to find hair in her food, however, in response to her complaint the restaurant owner issued a refund at first, but just for confirmation, the restaurant owner reviewed the footage of the surveillance cameras.

The restaurant owner uncovered the truth behind the incident, as it was caught on camera where the woman can be seen deliberately pulling out strands of her hair and placing them in her dish after discussing with her male companion.

In the hope to prevent these types of incidents and to alert other fellow business owners, the restaurant owner uploaded the footage of the incident on the social media application Facebook, along with a warning.

In his post, the restaurant owner wrote, “**Warning to other businesses**, This is not something we like to do but this industry is difficult enough without people like this sabotaging their own food in order to claim refunds at our expense… The footage clearly shows her ripping hair out of her own head and placing it on his plate, in order to complain and claim a refund……There are just no words to describe people like this….if you recognise yourself in this video – please don’t return to our venue.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: