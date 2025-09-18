Watch: Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge hit by Haris' throw

The Pakistan and UAE clash may not have had that much limelight as it did following a handshake and match referee saga. However, that is not it, the game was itself entertaining enough for the fans, with batting brilliance from Shaheen Afridi, Saim Ayub’s spin bowling, and umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge incident.

Pakistan ended up winning the game by 41 runs courtesy of Shaheen Shah’s all-round performance on Wednesday in Dubai.

One of the spotlights of the game was an unexpected shift to an on-field accident involving veteran umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge.

He was caught in the middle of an unfortunate incident in the crucial Group A fixture.

The incident happened in the second innings of the game as the UAE were chasing a 147-run target.

After the fifth ball of the fifth over, the fielder lobbed the ball back towards the bowler, Saim Ayub. However, Palliyaguruge had his back turned towards the ball, and it caught him on the back of his head. Thankfully, the ball wasn’t thrown with force, but it was enough to send Palliyaguruge off the field.

The Pakistan players rushed in to check on the veteran umpire. Ayub removed Palliyaguruge’s hat before Pakistan’s physio came out to the middle and checked on him.

He underwent a concussion test and eventually decided to leave the field.

Reserve umpire, Bangladesh’s Gazi Sohel, stepped in for Palliyaguruge for the rest of the match.

This isn’t the first time, he got hit on the field. Ruchira has been accidentally hit by a Umar Akmal. It happened in the 2016 Asia Cup when the batter’s throw also hit him by mistake.