Watch: Unfortunate driving test turns into dramatic car crash

A video came to light in which a woman from Argentina failed the driving test by crashing the car into the pole in the presence of driving instructor.

A CCTV video is going viral on social media platform, Twitter in which a car can be seen crashing into a pole at breakneck speed, before flipping over in the driving test area. As per an international media outlet reported, the video is from Argentina.

The international media outlet reported that a 63-year-old woman was driving the vehicle and the incident happened as the woman appeared for her driving test.

In the viral video, the car can be seen smoothly moving around the road at a moderate pace. However, it suddenly accelerate and eventually collided with a pole, causing the vehicle to flip onto its side in a dramatic crash.

You can watch the video here:

Driving test in Argentina pic.twitter.com/q0JMcvqHQe — 𝘙𝘦𝘨𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘢 𝘥𝘦 𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘤 🆓 (@crk5) June 9, 2023

As per reports, the unidentified 63-year-old Argentina woman suffered minor injuries in the accident and was taken to treatment.