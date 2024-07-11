Watch: Uruguay players fight with Colombia fans after Copa America defeat

web analytics
Uruguay players clashed with Colombia fans following their Copa America semi-final defeat on Wednesday.

After Colombia sealed a 1-0 victory in Charlotte, North Carolina, videos on social media showed what appeared to be Uruguay players climbing into the stands and exchanging blows with opposition fans.

South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL said it is investigating the incident and that it strongly condemns any acts of violence that affect football.

“Our work is based on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us through its positive values,” CONMEBOL said.

“There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field.”

Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araujo were among the players at the forefront of the melee. Captain Jose Maria Gimenez said the players were trying to defend their families.

“Please be careful, our families are in the stands, there are little newborn babies. It was a disaster; there was no police and we had to defend our families.

“This is the fault of two or three people who had a few too many drinks and don’t know how to drink.”

Players and staff from both Colombia and Uruguay were also involved in a confrontation on the field after the final whistle.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jefferson Lerma’s first-half header gave Colombia a place in Sunday’s final while Uruguay will play Canada in the third-place playoff.

