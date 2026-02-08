WATCH: US Chargé d'Affaires celebrates Basant in Lahore

LAHORE: Alongside local residents, foreign diplomats and stars from the showbiz industry also took part in the ongoing Basant celebrations that are set to end 12 midnight tonight.

The US Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Natalie Baker, visited Delhi Gate in Lahore to mark the Basant festivities.

Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Bukhari welcomed Natalie Baker on the occasion, while Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Provincial Minister Sohaib Bharth were also present with her.

Natalie Baker thanked the Punjab government for allowing Basant celebrations in the city.

#Basant2026 is the excellent display of #PublicDiplomacy and #SoftPower of Pakistan to global diplomats.

Natalie A. Baker, the US Chargé d’Affaires enjoying #BasantFestival in Lahore

There should be more such festivals in all capitals of Pakistani provinces. #PSL is next 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dtXYgRZdkw — Dr Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) February 7, 2026

In February’s seven days, over two billion rupees kites and other material of kite-flying sold in Lahore.

People in Lahore celebrating traditional Basant Festival these days, allowed by authorities after a long hiatus, as the skies of the historic city illuminated by various sizes and colours of kites.

President District Kite-flying Association has said that in three days of Basant Festival more than 500 million rupees kite-flying material was sold.

Shaikh Saleem said that the mismanagement in manufacturing and provision of kites and strings has enhanced the costs.

“We are grateful to the people for their effective compliance of the government’s standard operating procedures,” he said.