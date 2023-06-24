WATCH: Vehicle belonging to police officer crushes man to death

AMROHA: In a shocking incident, a man in Indian State of Uttar Pradesh died after a vehicle allegedly belonging to a police officer crushed him.

According to details, the incident – the video of which is going viral on social media – took place in Amroha city of Uttar Pradesh, wherein a police vehicle said to “belong to an additional SP-rank officer ” hit a man.

The incident took place when the 42-year-old victim, Murad Ali, from Atrasi village, was on his way back home from work. CCTV footage of the area revealed that after hitting him, the blue SUV did not stop and fled the scene.

Ali later succumbed to his injuries during his treatment in a private hospital. As per the autopsy report, he suffered a head injury and his ribs were fractured which punctured his lungs, leading to his death.

After the accident, local villagers staged a protest and blocked the road. Heavy police force was deployed to disperse the crowd.

In a statement, Mohammed Asif, the victim’s son, said: “My uncle took my father to the government hospital in an ambulance from where he was referred to a private hospital but he succumbed. Later, the police got us the deposit of Rs 16,000 refunded from the hospital. Since the accident, many cops have visited our house.”

“Even today, 10 police vehicles came and I am sure that a senior official is involved in the accident. Whosoever did this, the person should have at least stopped the vehicle and made an attempt to save my father’s life?” he added.

Ali is survived by wife and five children — three sons and two unmarried daughters.

SP Aditya Langeh said that police have registered a case against an unidentified person under IPC sections 304a (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing loss to property).