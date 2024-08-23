WATCH: Video of police officers moments before Katacha area dacoits’ attack

SADIQABAD: A chilling video of police personnel, recorded moments before a deadly attack in the Kacha area of Sadiqabad, has surfaced on social media, ARY News reported on Friday.

In the video, the officers, stranded in the mud, expressed their fear, stating, “No one comes here during the day, and now we are stuck at night, maybe our time has come.”

The officers, who were waiting desperately for help that never arrived, were ultimately ambushed by armed bandits.

The attackers, described as non-locals by Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran, fired rockets at the police vehicles, resulting in the martyrdom of 12 police officers.

Survivors of the attack recounted the attack, detailing how they managed to save their lives.

One injured officer shared that they were ambushed and had to crawl into nearby sugarcane fields to avoid the gunfire.

In response to the attack, a grand joint operation was launched in the Kacha area of Punjab and Sindh.

This operation led to the killing of the main suspect, Bashir Sher, and the injuring of two of his accomplices.

The incident has prompted authorities to intensify their efforts against banditry in the region, as they prepare for a large-scale operation to bring the perpetrators to justice.