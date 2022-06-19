Watch: Video shows army of one million frogs, shocks netizens

A video of a man claiming to have built an army of tadpoles with over a million frogs in one garden has amused social media users. The video of the journey was uploaded on TikTok.

The man claims that he has an army of 1.4 million frogs.

Frog army on TikTok. This guy is creating an entire frog population (1m) in his backyard. It’s honestly crazy. https://t.co/TaKkAlNUM0 pic.twitter.com/h0mZrxXM16 — Arlong (@ramseyboltin) June 8, 2022

In the viral video, the man is seen releasing a huge about of frog eggs into a pond, which turns into tiny tadpoles after some days. The frogs take over the whole garden as they grow.

He can be heard saying in the video, “95 days ago, I rescued 1.4 million frog eggs and put them in the pond for a frog army. And now they are leaving the pond, a million little frogs are hopping around the garden. I don’t think I can walk on the grass anymore. This is the biggest frog army ever, but I kind of regret this now.”

He added, “No one can go in the garden, the full garden and the neighbours are taken over by millions of baby frogs. And there are still about half a million tadpoles following to see the giant frog army grow. This was successful.”

The video has gathered over 208,000 views on Twitter, it was shared by an account named Ramsey Boltin.

Many users have been concerned about the man’s little experiment.

One user said, “The frog population enjoying itself and That one guy is about to cause an ecological disaster via 1,000,000 tadpoles.”

Another one wrote, “When I was a kid, I used to always be mad our lakes (KY) didn’t have gators and dreamed of doing this. Glad I never did though.”

