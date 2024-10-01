WATCH: Virat Kohli survives run-out scare during Ind v Ban

web analytics
Virat Kohli survived a run-out scare as the Bangladesh bowler missed a simple chance to send the Indian batter back to the pavilion during the second Ind v Bang Test at the Green Park in Kanpur.

In the first ball of the 19th over, Virat Kohli could easily have been run out, but he had the rub of the green going his way. Kohli tapped a slower delivery from Khaled Ahmed and set off for a single. Rishab Pant responded initially before sending Kohli back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Virat Kohli had lost out on time to make it back to the striker’s end. Meanwhile, all Khaled had to do was collect the ball and take the bails off. But instead, he made a meal of it and missed the stumps while trying to throw them out.

Read more: Mohammed Siraj takes brilliant catch to dismiss Shakib in Ban v Ind 2nd Test

Kohli seemed unhappy at the start, but then he and Pant hugged each other. Kohli was batting on two when he survived.

Earlier, Bangladesh was bowled out for 233 in their first innings, with Mominul Haque standing as the lone warrior for his team, scoring an unbeaten 107.

India’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, dismantled the Bangladesh lineup swiftly after play resumed following two days of rain disruption.

