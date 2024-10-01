WATCH: Virat Kohli survives run-out scare during Ind v Ban

Virat Kohli survived a run-out scare as the Bangladesh bowler missed a simple chance to send the Indian batter back to the pavilion during the second Ind v Bang Test at the Green Park in Kanpur.

In the first ball of the 19th over, Virat Kohli could easily have been run out, but he had the rub of the green going his way. Kohli tapped a slower delivery from Khaled Ahmed and set off for a single. Rishab Pant responded initially before sending Kohli back.

Virat Kohli had lost out on time to make it back to the striker’s end. Meanwhile, all Khaled had to do was collect the ball and take the bails off. But instead, he made a meal of it and missed the stumps while trying to throw them out.

Kohli seemed unhappy at the start, but then he and Pant hugged each other. Kohli was batting on two when he survived.