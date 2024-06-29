WATCH: Wall fan falls on family in restaurant

A family, sitting in a restaurant and enjoying the meal, suffered an unforgettable mishap as a wall-mounted fan broke off and fell onto a dining table.

The incident occurred on June 23 when the family went to a restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, and sat at a dining table.

Initially, the fan was not blowing towards them, so they requested that the proprietor of the restaurant modify its angle. Meanwhile, the baby started crying, making the mother put her in the stroller while other family members were eating.

All of a sudden, the propeller broke free from the fan and shot off in the other direction. Soon after the fan also fell on a woman member of a family, hitting her head slightly.

Fortunately, she remained unhurt but the victims were taken care of by the son of the restaurant owner, who also paid for their transportation to a neighboring hospital.