Watch: Wasim Akram reunites with wife, daughter after 10 months

Wasim Akram has made it back to his wife Shaniera Akram and daughter Aiyla Akram in Australia after 10 long months!

The heartwarming reunion was caught on camera by Shaniera in a video shared on Instagram, with the cricketing legend writing, “Finally!!! Seeing my daughter after 10 months, my (heart).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wasim Akram (@wasimakramliveofficial)

The video was also shared by Shaniera on her own Instagram with a tear-jerking caption detailing the promise Wasim Akram made to his daughter Aiyla that he wouldn’t miss Australia’s Father’s Day – Sep. 5

“After 10 months COVID apart, FaceTiming, calling, smiles, tears, a whole semester of prep, lockdowns, work travel, exemption visas and 14 days quarantine, he made it just in time!” said Shaniera.

We have to say, this is one reunion that has truly warmed our hearts!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera)

The family had been separated after COVID restrictions left Shaniera stuck in Australia with their daughter, and Wasim unable to travel back to be with them.

Just last month Wasim Akram and Shaniera Akram marked their eighth wedding anniversary apart with sweet Instagram posts.

Leading the social media celebration was Shaniera with a heartwarming message for her husband. “Life this year has taught me we can get through anything because our foundations are strong, stronger than anything I could have asked for,” she wrote Shaniera, wishing a happy anniversary to the former cricketing legend and telling him that she can’t wait to see him. read more