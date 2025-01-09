Watch: Woman escapes death as train passes over her

In a terrifying incident, an elderly woman narrowly escaped death while a train passed over her.

A video went viral on social media showing a miraculous escape from death as a speeding train passed over a woman while she was lying on the railway tracks.

As the train approached, the panicked bystanders shouted, urging her to stay still.

The woman, lying flat between the tracks, remains motionless. The train eventually passes over her, and she emerges unharmed, which is just incredible.

Onlookers are visibly shaken but also relieved, and they can be heard chanting in gratitude for the woman’s survival.

According to reports, the incident took place in India. The reason behind is not yet known but the incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with reckless behaviour near railway tracks.

Meanwhile In a separate incident, a video of the terrifying incident was shared on social media, showing a woman barely hit by a bus while attempting to cross the road.

A video recorded on a vehicle dash cam shared on Twitter by @security_footage, shows a woman crossing the road while not able to see the traffic on the opposite side of the road as a fuel tanker is parked on her left side from where the traffic is coming.

Video: Woman narrowly escapes death while crossing the road

Nevertheless, she moves ahead and bumps into a high-speed city bus coming from the opposite side. The woman was fortunate enough that the impact is not that massive.

There are two cops present on the spot and they try to help her in regaining her senses and orientation but she is in a state of shock.