WATCH: Woman sent flying as car smashes into scooter

In a horrific road accident, a woman went flying into the air after a speeding-car smashed into a motorcycle in India.

The incident caught on the camera in Kerala’s Malappuram, claimed one life. The deceased, identified as Abdul Khader, was traveling with his wife when a car coming from the opposite direction smashed into his motorcycle.

Khader’s wife, Rukiya, who was thrown into the air after the collision, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Disturbing footage: Viewer discretion is advised

The CCTV footage of the incident showed the car was trying to overtake another vehicle when it smashed Khader’s scooter, killing him on the spot.

Abdul Khader who works in the UAE came home on leave a few days ago. The deceased and his wife Rukiya were returning home after visiting a relative in Thavanur when tragedy struck.

