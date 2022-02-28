Watch: Woman smuggling gold stitched to burqa, held at airport

A woman smuggling gold by stitching it as beads to her burqa has been arrested by authorities in Hyderabad, India.
Gold worth over Rs 41 lakh and weighing 350 grams were seized from a passenger at Shamshabad International Airport in Telangana’s Hyderabad, on Sunday.
On 27.02.22,Hyderabad Customs booked a case of smuggling of gold valued Rs.18.18 lakh weighing 350.00 grams against a passenger who arrived from Dubai by Flight No.FZ-439. Pax concealed gold in beads form which were stitched to burqas.@cbic_india @cgstcushyd @PIBHyderabad pic.twitter.com/xlGSF2vUa4
