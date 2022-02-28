Monday, February 28, 2022
Web Desk

Watch: Woman smuggling gold stitched to burqa, held at airport

A woman smuggling gold by stitching it as beads to her burqa has been arrested by authorities in Hyderabad, India. 

Gold worth over Rs 41 lakh and weighing 350 grams were seized from a passenger at Shamshabad International Airport in Telangana’s Hyderabad, on Sunday.

The gold was concealed as beads and coated with rhodium metal. A case has been registered against this passenger and further investigation is underway.

Another similar incident of gold smuggling had taken place at this very airport when Customs officials had confiscated gold worth INR1.36 from a passenger.
The passenger had flown in on flight 6E 025 from Dubai. Reportedly, 2.71 kg of gold was recovered from him, which was hidden in his luggage.

Web Desk

