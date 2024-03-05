WATCH: Woman’s horrific encounter with an intruder goes viral

HYDERABAD, INDIA: In a dreadful incident in India’s Hyderabad, a stranger intruded into a woman’s house and later jumped from the second floor after being repeatedly urged to leave.

The occurrence frightened the resident woman and made her anxious for her safety as she was alone at home at the time.

The woman however responded sensibly and captured in her mobile the unnerving event that has subsequently gone viral. In the footage, the man is seen sitting on the floor in a corner of the room.

Filled with both fear and anger, she confronted him from behind the camera, speaking in the native language.

“Who are you? What is your name? Don’t you have the courtesy to ring the doorbell before entering someone’s home?” the woman said, scolding the stranger.

The chapter about the woman’s scolding and the man’s alienated attitude continued for a long until he went to the corridor on the second floor and jumped from there.

Later, police found that the man was a person with learning disabilities.