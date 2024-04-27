26.9 C
WATCH: Working woman attends virtual meeting on scooter

In a remarkable display of dedication and multitasking, a working woman was seen attending a virtual meeting on her phone while stuck in a traffic jam on her scooter as the incident’s video went viral.

The incident took place in India’s Bengaluru where the woman, who has not been identified yet, has gone viral on social media for her multitasking.

In the video, the woman on a scooter can be seen attending the online meeting in congested traffic. Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic woes and the video was posted by X user named with the caption, “Works on the road too. What else is done?

“Work from traffic. Just a normal day in Bengaluru,”, the text inserted into the video read.

Many have complimented the woman on her dedication to her job and her persistence in staying in touch despite the difficulties posed by her commute.

Others have applauded her for demonstrating that, with the correct mindset and tools, work can be completed even in unforeseen circumstances.

