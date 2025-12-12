WATCH: WWE superstars pay emotional tribute to retiring John Cena

WWE’s biggest names, including Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and CM Punk, have come together for an emotional tribute, honouring legendary John Cena as he heads into the final match of his illustrious career.

Cena, a 17-time World Champion and one of WWE’s most iconic figures, is set to wrestle for the last time on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event inside Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena.

His farewell bout will see him take on Gunther, who earned the spot by defeating LA Knight in the tournament final.

With the countdown to Cena’s retirement well underway, WWE released a heartfelt tribute video across its digital platforms, featuring emotional appearances from current stars, former rivals, legends, and even backstage crew who have worked alongside him for years.

The video includes silent tributes, no dialogue, only mannerisms and gestures synonymous with Cena, ranging from his signature “You Can’t See Me” taunt to salutes and handwritten messages.

Among those featured were aforementioned Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, as well as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Liv Morgan, The Miz, Wade Barrett, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and more.

Cena’s longtime cameraman, Stew, also made an appearance, adding a personal touch that resonated deeply with fans.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H, alongside Stephanie McMahon, also paid tribute, acknowledging Cena’s impact not just as a performer but as a locker-room leader and global ambassador.

The tribute arrives at the climax of Cena’s year-long farewell tour, one that celebrated a career spanning more than two decades, countless rivalries, and a body of work that transcended professional wrestling.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will not only celebrate Cena’s final appearance but will also showcase a packed card.

Cody Rhodes steps into the ring against NXT Champion Oba Femi, while Bayley faces Sol Ruca. The show will also feature AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater.