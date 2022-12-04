WATCH: Young man collapses while walking on road, dies on spot

MEERUT: A young man in Meerut city of India’s Uttar Pradesh state collapsed and died, out of the blue, while walking on road with friends.

In a CCTV footage – which is making rounds on social media, a group of four young individuals, who are said to be friends, can be seen walking through a narrow lane when a young man – wearing a dark blue hoodie – sneezes first and holds his head.

After this, he keeps his hands on his throat as if something is stuck in his throat. The young man suddenly collapsed as soon as he walks four steps ahead.

Stunned by the untoward development, the three others can be seen trying to lift their friend. They rushed him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead. It is clearly visible in the footage that the boy suddenly falls and collapses.

Meanwhile, Indian media while quoting an official reported that the video was probed into and the authorities discovered that the deceased used to fall sick often. “Because of that, the death has happened,” he said.

