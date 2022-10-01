Water drains out from 50 pct farmland of Sindh, claims Wassan

KARACHI: Floodwater has been drained out from around 50 percent of the agriculture land of Sindh, citing provincial agriculture adviser, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Agriculture Adviser to Sindh’s CM, Manzoor Wassan, has said that agriculture lands of some districts are prepared for Rabi crops cultivation.

“Wheat crop used to cultivate in Sindh from October 15 to December 15,” Wassan said. “Around 70 to 75 cultivation is expected during Rabi season, if water discharged from lands,” agriculture adviser said.

“Sugarcane crop could not be cultivated as farmlands are under the floodwater in several districts,” provincial adviser further said. “However, lands in Sukkur, Nara, Ghotki and Daharki are prepared for Rabi cultivation,” he added.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a session last Monday directed for rapid drainage of floodwater to send flood-affected people back to homes.

Sindh CM chaired a meeting of officials for drainage of water from Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Badin and Sujawal districts.

Twin menace of flash floods unleashed by unprecedented monsoon rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan, and flooding in Indus River has damaged crops and thousands of mud houses in the area.

A huge lake has been created by the rainwater standing across a very large area in Sindh, displacing millions of people in the province.

Cultivation of Rabi crops also under question owing to floodwater standing at farmlands in several districts of Sindh.

