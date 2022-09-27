Water drops to ‘below low flood’ in Indus River at Kotri

LAHORE: The water level in Indus River has dropped below the low flood category at Kotri Barrage, according to the water record shared by the Flood Forecasting Division on Tuesday.

The water level in the river in upstream barrages on Indus has already dropped to normal flow.

Water inflow at Kotri Barrage measured 1,97,700 cusecs and outflow has been 1,66,900 cusecs.

Floodwater level has dropped in several areas of Kotri, which were submerged owing to high flood in the river. People evacuated from the area have returned to their homes as the water level has dropped in the river.

Twin menace of flash floods unleashed by unprecedented monsoon rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan, and flooding in Indus River has damaged crops and thousands of mud houses in the area.

A huge lake has been created by the rainwater standing across a very large area in Sindh, displacing millions of people in the province.

As the flooding in Indus River going down, the rainwater standing in the submerged area getting passage to discharge into the river.

The water inflow in river at Guddu Barrage has been 60,300 cusecs and outflow of water 43,500 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 56,700 cusecs and outflow 48,500 cusecs.

Indus River has been normal at Tarbela reservoir with water inflow 73,000 cusecs and outflow 76,500 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Jinnah Barrage Kalabagh has been 91,800 cusecs and outflow of water 83,800 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Chashma has been measured 108,100 cusecs and outflow 87,400 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Taunsa Barrage has been 81,500 cusecs and outflow of water 61,100 cusecs.

