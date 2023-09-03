Water flow returning to normal in Sutlej River: PDMA

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority has said that the water level returning to normal in Sutlej River, ARY News reported.

Sutlej River water has dropped to 39,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala Headworks in district Kasur, PDMA Punjab said in a statement.

The water flow in river has returned to normal at Sulemanki Headworks in Okara with 40,000 cusecs flow.

Sutlej River has been in low flood at Islam Headworks in Vehari district with 66,586 cusecs flow, PDMA spokesperson said. The water level also receding at Islam Headworks.

DG PDMA has said that rehabilitation work has been underway in flood affected areas.

Sutlej has also been in low flood at Bhookan Pattan, district administration Bahawalnagar said.

Ferocious flow of the river water has swept away protective dykes and roads in Sutlej belt.

Flooding has wreaked havoc in the region as thousands of acres farmland has drowned and crops destroyed in Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal and Vehari districts.

The monsoon rains had prompted authorities in India to release excess reservoir water into the Sutlej River, causing flooding downstream on the Pakistani side of the border.