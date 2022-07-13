Water inflow on rise in Indus River at Guddu Barrage

KASHMORE: The water level in Indus river has been on the rise at Guddu Barrage, quoting officials ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“In last 24 hours the water graph has recorded 11,000 cusecs increase in the water level of the river,” according to the record.

“Presently the water inflow at Guddu Barrage has been recorded 1,56,212 cusecs, while the outflow of water from the barrage, has been 1,22,961 cusecs”.

The water level at Guddu Barrage is expected to enhance further in the next 24 hours, according to the barrage sources.

It is to be mentioned here that in June Sindh’s three barrages, Guddu and Sukkur barrage in upper Sindh and Kotri Barrage in downstream, reported 61 percent shortage in Indus River water.

The water at Tarbela Dam and Taunsa Barrage in upstream of Guddu were reported at dead level.

The water inflow at Guddu Barrage was recorded 55,628 cusecs, at Sukkur Barrage 48,895 cusecs, while at Kotri Barrage, the last water work at the river in downstream, the inflow was 9,915 cusecs while only 120 cusecs left in the river to flow out to the sea leaving the vast Indus Delta thirsty.

Indus river, the life-giving water source, that turns Sindh’s barren and deserted lands green, was just dried out, irrigation sources had said.

There were fears that an extreme shortage in the river water could cause drinking water crisis in Sindh’s cities, especially Karachi, the mega city at the tail end of the river, for which water supply from Indus river is major source, to fulfill the needs of teeming millions in the metropolis.

