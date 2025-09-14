Water level in Indus at Guddu Barrage crosses 6 Lac cusecs

SUKKUR: An upsurge of water level reported in Indus River, which has soared above six lac cusecs at Guddu Barrage, the barrage control room shared while releasing the water data about the inflow and outflow in the river.

This year’s biggest water flow of 4,88,000 cusecs passing through Sukkur Barrage.

“The water inflow and outflow at Guddu Barrage, has been 612269 cusecs and 5,82,942 cusecs respectively,” according to the control room.

The water inflow and outflow in Indus River at Sukkur Barrage has soared to 488,890 cusecs and 438,399 cusecs respectively.

Moreover, at Kotri Barrage in downstream the water inflow in Indus River was recorded 274,129 cusecs and outflow 261,399 cusecs respectively.

Sindh’s information department said today that the water inflow and outflow in river at Punjnad, has been recorded 4,59,963 cusecs, going down of yesterday’s recorded data of 575, 195 cusecs at Punjnad Headworks.

The katcha area of Kandhkot district has completely inundated in the floodwater and cotton, rice and other crops standing at hundreds of acres have also submerged.

Flooding in Indus River has developed breach in Zamindari Bund near Darbelo. The river water has entered in villages Hashim Sial and Tunia in Naushahro Feroz district and disrupted land link of the villagers with the city.

Floodwater has submerged roads as well as surrounding crops.