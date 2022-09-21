Water receding in Manchhar Lake, still no relief to people

JAMSHORO: The water level at Manchhar Lake has further dropped after water draining out into the river, citing irrigation department ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The water level in the lake has dropped to RL 120.2, according to Sindh Irrigation Department.

Sindh Irrigation Department on Tuesday said that daily 1.5 Lac cusecs water being discharged into Indus River from Manchhar Lake.

Floodwater still exerting pressure at Boobak, Jaffarabad, Aarazi and Channa union councils.

Floodwater from Balochistan still entering into the lake via Main Nara Valley (MNV) Drain, irrigation officials said.

The water level in the lake, had started to drop below the capacity level of RL 123.

“Taluka Sehwan’s 10 union councils are still flooded with water for last 15 days,” rescue sources said. “Eighty percent houses in affected union councils have caved in.”

The district administration has failed to provide relief to flood victims, even boats have been closed, locals complained.

The water level also receding from the protective embankment of Bhan Saeedabad. However, the grid station of the city yet to become functional. Power shutdown continued for last 15 days.

Manchhar Lake, spreading over Dadu and Jamshoro districts of Sindh, is the largest freshwater reservoir in Pakistan. It is at the epicentre of flooding in Sindh’s districts on the right bank of the Indus River.

The water of flash floods from Kheerthar Range drowned the area and changed it into a huge lake, as it could not found way out to enter into the Indus, owing to flooding in the river.

