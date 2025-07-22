Water situation improves at dams and rivers amid monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD: The inflow and outflow of Indus River at Tarbela has reached above three lac cusecs amid scattered to widespread rainfall in the catchment area of the river.

The inflow of water in the Indus River at Tarbela has been recorded at 3,33,000 cusecs while the outflow at the point has been 3,32,600 cusecs according to the record.

Indus River has been in low flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma.

The water level has been 1530 feet at Tarbela reservoir with maximum conservation capacity of the dam is 1550 feet.

The water level has been 1190.70 feet at Mangla reservoir with maximum conservation capacity of the dam is 1242 feet.

Chenab River has been in medium to high flood at Marala Headworks with 1,13,000 cusecs inflow and 89,800 cusecs outflow.

Indus River’s inflow at Kalabagh recorded 3,11,700 cusecs while the outflow has been 3,03,000 cusecs. The river’s inflow recorded 3,17,900 cusecs at Chashma, while the recorded outflow has been 3,05,000 cusecs.

The river has been in medium flood at Taunsa Barrage with water inflow in Indus has been 4,29,200 cusecs and outflow has been 4,23,200 cusecs.

Indus River has been in low flood at Guddu Barrage with 2,27,300 cusecs inflow and 2,06,900 cusecs outflow.

Indus River has been in below low flood at Sukkur Barrage with 1,69,600 cusecs inflow and 1,24,300 cusecs outflow.

The river’s inflow has been 1,72,800 cusecs at Kotri Barrage while the river’s outflow has been recorded 1,36,300 cusecs.