Innovative 'water stove' delivers clean, efficient flame using just electricity

A groundbreaking clean-energy innovation from India is set to transform everyday cooking with the water stove — a compact, plug-and-play hydrogen cooking system that generates its own clean fuel on demand using only electricity.

This advanced technology integrates a high-efficiency proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer directly into the cooking unit. With a simple turn of the knob, the system produces hydrogen gas instantly through electrolysis. The resulting flame burns cleanly, releasing only water vapor as a byproduct while oxygen is gently released into the air, helping refresh indoor kitchen environments.

Why the Water Stove Outperforms Traditional Cooking Options

Exceptional energy efficiency : The water stove needs just 1 kWh of electricity to provide up to six hours of continuous cooking. This makes it far more efficient than standard induction cooktops, which can consume 9–12 kWh for similar usage.

: The needs just of electricity to provide up to of continuous cooking. This makes it far more efficient than standard induction cooktops, which can consume 9–12 kWh for similar usage. No cylinders, no refilling, no hassle : Hydrogen is generated and consumed in real time, eliminating the need for LPG gas cylinders, pipelines, or bulky fuel storage — solving common safety and logistical challenges in homes and commercial kitchens.

: Hydrogen is generated and consumed in real time, eliminating the need for LPG gas cylinders, pipelines, or bulky fuel storage — solving common safety and logistical challenges in homes and commercial kitchens. Flexible power sources: The system works seamlessly with grid electricity or can be paired with rooftop solar panels for fully off-grid operation. Optional hydrogen storage add-ons are also available for extended or peak-demand use.

Designed with robust stainless-steel components and built-in safety mechanisms, this plug-and-play water stove technology is ideal for residential kitchens, hotels, restaurants, community messes, and rural households.

The water stove supports national goals for green hydrogen adoption by offering a decentralized, user-friendly alternative to fossil fuel-based cooking. It reduces reliance on imported LPG, lowers household carbon emissions, and delivers a practical pathway to cleaner energy in daily life.

While both this hydrogen system and induction cooking use electricity, the water stove provides superior flexibility and consistent performance, especially in high-usage commercial settings or areas with variable power supply.

As green hydrogen technology becomes more affordable, innovations like the water stove could redefine sustainable cooking — delivering a powerful, clean flame without the traditional barriers of fuel storage and supply chains.