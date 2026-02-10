Water supply suspended in several areas of Karachi

Karachi, the city where people are already logging for a drop of water, once again be prepared for a long disruption of supply. Water supply has been suspended in several parts of the city after authorities began repair work on a major pipeline in the city. ARY News reported.

According to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), maintenance work is underway on an 84-inch diameter main line in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 19, where multiple leakages were identified.

The repair work began on Monday afternoon and is expected to continue for 96 hours, with completion scheduled by Friday evening.

The official of KWSC stated that the repair work has resulted in a shortfall of around 200 million gallons of water per day, significantly affecting supply to large parts of the city.

As a result, water supply has been suspended in areas including Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Defence, Mehmoodabad, PIB Colony and Gulistan-e-Johar, among others.

Sources also report that distribution through official hydrants has also been severely disrupted.

The Landhi and Sherpao hydrants are currently non-operational, while hydrants in NIPA and Safoora are supplying water only to hospitals and commercial consumers.

KW&SC launches ‘Unified App’ to digitize water & sewerage services

The KW&SC on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, inaugurated the new “KW&SC Unified App” to resolve water and sewerage issues in the metropolis through digital governance under the vision of “One App, One System, One Karachi.”