Water Supply restored in Karachi after maintenance work completed at Dhabejee Pumping Station

KARACHI: Water supply has been restored in Karachi after K-electric maintenance work completed on Dhabejee Pumping station, Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) spokesman said, ARY News reported.

As per the KWSC spokesman apprised that K-electric has completed its annual maintenance work at the Dhabejee pumping station.

With the completion of the K-electric maintenance work, power supply to all the feeders of Dhabeejee pumping station restored.

Now, water supply to Karachi restored as usual while timely completion of the maintenance work ensure uninterrupted water supply to the citizens.

Earlier, Water supply in Karachi was suspended due to scheduled maintenance work at the Dhabeji Pumping Station.

K-Electric (KE) had announced an 11 KV power shutdown at the Dhabeji Pumping Station to carry out annual maintenance work on January 23, Friday.

During the shutdown, the feeders of the second and third phase pump houses remain closed, disrupting water pumping operations for several hours.

As per the K-Electric, the power outage lasted from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm, affecting the city for about eight and a half hours.

Officials said the city could lose around 60 million gallons of water due to the shutdown, compared to the normal daily supply of approximately 650 million gallons.

Despite the shortage, Karachi will still receive around 590 million gallons of water, which may help prevent a complete disruption of supply.

Areas Affected

However, authorities warned that some areas could experience water shortages during the maintenance period.

Residents of Lyari, Saddar, and Chanesar Town are likely to be among the most affected areas, officials said.

K-Electric has urged citizens to use water carefully during the shutdown and avoid unnecessary consumption to minimise the impact of the temporary shortage.

The company also said that the maintenance work is essential to ensure the smooth functioning of the pumping station and to prevent unexpected breakdowns in the future.