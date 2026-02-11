Water Supply Restored in Karachi after pipeline repair

KARACHI: Water supply to the city has begun to resume after repair work on a major transmission line was completed ahead of schedule, Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) officials say.

In a statement, KWSC said the maintenance work on the city’s main line had been successfully finalised, allowing supply from the Dhabeji pumping station to be restored.

According to a KWSC spokesperson, water distribution across the city will return to normal in phases.

The utility had initially allocated 96 hours for the repairs, which began at 12:00 PM on Monday. However, the work was completed 48 hours earlier than planned after teams worked around the clock, the spokesperson said.

Officials described the repair as “highly technical and critical”, acknowledging that residents faced temporary disruption during the shutdown. The water corporation apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The KWSC spokesperson added that all available resources were deployed to ensure that water supply could be reinstated as quickly as possible.

Earlier the water supply was suspended in several parts of the city following multiple leakages happened in an 84-inch diameter main line in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 19.

The official of KWSC stated that the repair work has resulted in a shortfall of around 200 million gallons of water per day, which affected large parts of the city.