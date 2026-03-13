Kuwait issues water supply alert for THESE areas

The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy of Kuwait has announced a break in a major freshwater pipeline in the Maidan Hawally area, which may lead to a temporary reduction in water supply in nearby districts.

In a statement, the ministry said specialised maintenance teams had begun repair work on the damaged pipeline.

Read Also: Kuwait Eid-ul-Fitr holiday 2026 announced

Authorities cautioned that residents in Maidan Hawally and the neighbouring district of Salmiya may experience a temporary decrease in freshwater supply.

The ministry thanked customers for their cooperation and understanding during the maintenance period, adding that teams are working to restore the normal water supply as quickly as possible.