Water tanker hits motorcycle on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Quaideen, family injured

KARACHI: In yet another road crash involving heavy traffic in Karachi, a water tanker hit a motorcycle on Shahrah-e-Quaideen, injuring a husband, wife, and their child, police said on Monday.

According to police, the couple and their child were riding on the motorcycle when the accident occurred. Following the collision, enraged bystanders set the water tanker on fire.

The injured were immediately shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.

Police reached the scene promptly and managed to extinguish the fire, said SSP East. He added that a legal investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Till August, at least 546 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi during the first seven months of this year.

Rescue data further revealed that 8,136 citizens sustained injuries in various traffic accidents during the same period. Heavy vehicles were involved in accidents that claimed the lives of 165 people.

The fatalities include 425 men, 51 women, 51 boys, and 19 girls.

Among heavy vehicles, trailers caused the highest number of fatalities, killing 62 people. Water tankers were responsible for 37 deaths, dumpers for 32, and buses for 20 fatalities, according to the statistics.

Authorities have urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and improved road safety measures to curb the rising number of deadly accidents in the city.