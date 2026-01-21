Waugh wants Sydney Sixers to drop Babar Azam

Former Australian batter Mark Waugh has suggested dropping Pakistan star Babar Azam ahead of the Sydney Sixers’ crucial Big Bash League (BBL) 15 Challenger clash.

Sydney Sixers will face the winner of Wednesday’s knockout clash between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars in the Challenger to determine the second finalist.

Waugh highlighted the Sixers’ growing dependency on Steve Smith and expressed concerns over the lack of form across the top order.

“I think a bit of tough love. They need to rejiggle their batting because, at the moment, they are almost totally reliant on Steve Smith,” Waugh said.

“Sam Curran got them out of jail in another game. He’s gone. So at the moment, there aren’t a lot of players in form.”

The former player then directly questioned Babar’s impact in the tournament so far, insisting the team needs better returns from its top order if they want to challenge for the title.

“So, I’m bringing in either Daniel Hughes or Jordan Silk. Unfortunately, I’m going to have to drop Babar Azam,” Waugh added.

“You know, I don’t think he’s done enough at the top of the order. I know he’s world-class, but when you’re thinking about winning this tournament, so far he just hasn’t delivered.”

Waugh also explained his vision for a refreshed opening partnership, suggesting the Sixers could opt for a more aggressive or in-form option at the top.

“So I’m thinking about a new opener. You can either have Moises Henriques to open, or bring in Daniel Hughes or Jordan Silk, one of those two. That’s the way I’m thinking,” he said.

Babar’s BBL campaign this season has been below expectations. In 11 matches, the right-hander has scored 202 runs at an average of 22.44, striking at 103.06, with just two half-centuries to his name.