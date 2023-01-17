Wazirabad attack case: ATC reserves verdict on suspects’ remand

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala has reserved the verdict on remand of four suspects of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s attack in Wazirabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the joint investigation team (JIT) presented the four suspects before a special court of the ATC Gujranwala in the Imran Khan attack case.

The suspects who were presented before ATC include Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) district information secretary Mudassir Nazir, and Ahsan Ali, the resident of Wazirabad Tayyab Butt.

Upon the completion of arguments, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) reserved the verdict in this case.

Earlier, the CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar blamed the JIT members for ‘damaging’ the Wazirabad Attack case.

The JIT head CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar submitted the report against the JIT members to the additional chief secretary’s home and requested to take strict action against them.

He blamed the other members of JIT for ruining the case and said that the members of the JIT leaked the secret information to social media and mainstream media and damaged the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naveed Meher was arrested after opening fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan on November 3 from the crime scene at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the gun attack incident had been registered on November 7.

A joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on the PTI chief on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

