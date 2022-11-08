Imran Khan says lawyers to give position on ‘farcical’ FIR

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that his lawyers would give his position on first information report (FIR) registered against Wazirabad incident, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to Twitter, the former premier wrote: “All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state [and] my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation.”

“Today the nation has awakened, understood [and] risen in support of my message of justice, freedom [and] national sovereignty. When we are so close to our goal no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle,” he added.

Imran Khan noted that his ‘peaceful’ protests and dialogue were only for Pakistan’s Haqeeqi Azadi. The former prime minister noted said that his party’s doors were open to “all democratic loving forces”.

“For the future of Pakistan, the doors of PTI are open to all democratic loving forces to join our struggle for Justice, rule of law and freedom from foreign subservience — our goal of Haqeeqi Azadi,” he said, while calling the FIR ‘farcical’.

A day earlier, following the directions of Supreme Court (SC), the Punjab police finally registered a first information report (FIR) for the assassination attempt on the former prime minister.

According to details, the first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Wazirabad police station after a lapse of 96 hours of the incident.

Sources told ARY News that the case was registered under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and others at the City Police Station in Wazirabad. Naveed, the arrested suspect, was nominated in the FIR, sources added.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders rejected the first information report (FIR) of the assassination attempt on the party chief in Wazirabad.

PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Musarrat Cheema have rejected the FIR of the Wazirabad attack. Filing an FIR without the names of the three people named by PTI is useless, said Fawad Chaudhry. Such an FIR is just a useless piece of paper to PTI, Fawad added.

PTI leader Musarrat Cheema added that they reject the FIR of the attack on the PTI Chief. An FIR without naming the prime suspects is a waste of time, she added.

