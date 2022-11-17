Wazirabad attack: Imran Khan says sniper tried to assassinate him

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Thursday that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has formally started the investigation into the assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad, ARY News reported.

The PTI chief was injured during a gun attack while leading the party’s long march in Punjab’s Wazirabad on November 3. A PTI supporter, Moazzam Nawaz, was killed in the incident while 14 others, including the former premier, were wounded.

While talking to senior journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the former premier claimed that two shooters had tried to assassinate him in the city of Wazirabad including the sniper who shot him in the leg.

“I am 100% sure that sniper was hired to assassinate me in Wazirabad,” Imran Khan claimed, adding that CM Pervaiz Elahi was not responsible FIR registration issue in the attack case.

He went on to say only early elections could avert the country’s looming “economic collapse”.

IMRAN KHAN FEARS HE MIGHT BE ATTACKED AGAIN

In an interview with FRANCE 24 today, Khan said that he was convinced that the recent attack on him was an assassination plot hatched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. He claimed that the suspect arrested was merely a decoy and that there was another gunman at the rally in the eastern city of Wazirabad.

The former premier said he feared further attempts on his life but vowed to rejoin the anti-government march. He said he would take “more precautions” but vowed to carry on regardless of the risks, insisting that the protest march would remain peaceful.

“They think that the only way to get me out of the way is actually [to] eliminate me. So I think that there is a threat, still.”

