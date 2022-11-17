Wazirabad attack: Punjab brushes aside Centre’s concerns on JIT

LAHORE: Punjab Home Adviser Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has termed the objections raised by the federal government over JIT formed to probe the attack on Imran Khan during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march in Wazirabad as “baseless”, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the advisor said that the joint investigation team (JIT) constituted by the Punjab government has started the investigation.

He added that the JIT has started collecting the evidence from the crime scene. The evidence will be presented in front of everyone.

Accusing the federal government Omar Cheema said that they are delaying the investigation process for no reason and termed their objections as baseless.

Earlier, the federal government raised objections over the joint investigation team (JIT) constituted by the Punjab government to probe attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

Interior Minister penned down a letter to Punjab Home Department, raising objections over the joint investigation team (JIT) constituted by the Punjab government to probe attack on Imran Khan.

The Punjab government constituted a six-member joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

It is pertinent to know that unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

