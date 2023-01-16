Wazirabad attack case: Suspect Naveed’s brother, nephew presented before court

LAHORE: The brother and nephew of Wazirabad attack suspect were presented before Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday, ARY News reported.

As per details, justice Aaliya Neelum heard the petition filed by Suspect Naveed’s wife, Sana Shahzadi.

The petitioner told the court that both brother and Nephew were illegally detained by Gujranwala police.

At this, the court disposed of the plea to present the two alleged before court.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala rejected the JIT’s plea for the physical remand of prime suspect of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s attack in Wazirabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naveed Meher was arrested after opening fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan on November 3 from the crime scene at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the gun attack incident had been registered on November 7.

A joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on the PTI chief on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

