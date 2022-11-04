PTI long march attack: Police station’s power cut as PTI leaders arrive to lodge FIR

WAZIRABAD: The power of the Wazirabad city police station was cut off just when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders reached the station to lodge an FIR for the attack on the PTI long march on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The power was cut off deliberately, the PTI leaders and lawyers claim.

According to details, the PTI leaders, along with lawyers forum members reached the Wazirabad City police station to lodge an FIR on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other armed forces, officers. The power of the police station was cut off just when the PTI leaders reached the police station.

The PTI leadership has said that they will not leave the police station without receiving the online receipt of the FIR.

The PTI leadership, in their meeting earlier today, decided to continue protesting in multiple cities of the country until their demands are not met.

Yesterday, PTI leader Asad Umer said that PTI Chief told him that three people including PM Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanauhllah are responsible for the attack on PTI long march n Gujranwala.

According to details, PTI leaders Asad Umer and Aslam Iqbal issued a statement regarding the attack on PTI long march in Gujranwala. PTI Chief Imran Khan said that he already had some information about a possible attack on him, Asad Umer said.

He said that according to the PTI Chief three people, including the PM and the Interior Minister, are involved in the attack on PTI long march. Imran Khan has demanded to remove the three people from their positions, he added.

