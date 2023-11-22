WBBL 2023: Brisbane Heat get five-run penalty after Amelia Kerr catches throw with towel

Brisbane Heat were penalised five runs after New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr caught a throw with her towel during the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023 fixture against Sydney Sixers.

Amelia Kerr came to bowl the 10th over for Brisbane Heat as Sydney Sixers were 74-2 in chase of 177-run target.

The first delivery was a dot, and Ashley Gardner took a single on the second.

However, Sydney Sixers got awarded six runs because Amelia Kerr had collected the return throw with her towel.

She was penalised five runs under law 28.2.1.2, which states that it is illegal for a fielder to “extend his/ her clothing with his/ her hands and use it to field the ball.”

It was a costly mistake as Sydney Sixers beat Brisbane Heat by six wickets with a ball to spare to keep their hopes of qualifying for the WBBL 2023 finals alive.

It is pertinent to mention that teams have been penalized five runs after fielders collect the ball with caps or it hits the helmet behind the wicketkeeper.