We are on our way to winning NA-245 by-election: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday asked voters to immediately go to polling stations in NA-245 to cast their votes amid reports of low turnout in the constituency, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said that they are on their way to winning Karachi NA-245 by-election. “Our camps are full of voters while opposition camps are empty,” he said. “I am asking all our voters to go immediately to vote if they haven’t already done so,” Imran Khan added.

Polling for by-election in Karachi’s NA-245 is underway amid tight security. The polling that began at 8:00 am will continue without any break till 5:00 pm.

According to the ECP, a total of 263 polling stations have been set up for the by-election, of which 60 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 203 most sensitive.

Strict security measures have been adopted for maintaining the law and order situation during the polling in Karachi’s NA-245.

The constituency comprises Jamshed Quarters, Pakistan Quarters, Martin Quarters, PECHS, Lines Area, Soldier Bazaar, New Town, Patel Para, Garden West, Martin Quarters, Teen Hatti, PIB Colony, etc. As many as 166,869 votes were cast in this constituency.

The by-election was originally scheduled to be held on July 27, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed it due to torrential rains in the metropolis.

A total of 17 candidates belonging to different political parties are contesting the by-election from the National Assembly constituency 245. Among them, the most prominent are Farooq Sattar (Indp) PTI’s Mehmood Baqi Moulvi, MQM’s Moid Anwar and PSP’s Syed Hafeezuddin.

