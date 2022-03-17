We don’t want confrontation, no-trust move is democratic practice: Gillani

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani on Thursday said that the no-trust motion is a democratic practice.

“We don’t want confrontation, the government is moving towards collision, not us,” Addressing a press conference here, PPP leader said.

“In the no-trust motion, opposition has to show 172 members in support of its move,” he said. “If I had been prime minister, I didn’t linger on the matter this much and show my members without delay,” Gillani said. “The government lacking support of required 172 votes and it is the reason of their delay,” he said.

“The majority party will be offered to bring its prime minister after the no-confidence motion passed,” Gillani said. “All PDM parties will devise their line of action after the no-trust move succeed,” he further said.

Yousaf Raza Gillani alleged that the police had raided the Parliament Lodges and manhandled our MNAs. “The members and workers returned back within a night. After the incident the members had asked for staying in Sindh House,” he said. “We have lawfully kept our members at Sindh House,” he said.

“Sindh House has its own domain, if they have apprehensions, it means they have confessed defeat,” PPP stalwart said.

“Pervaiz Elahi has claimed that you have kept government members in safe custody,” a reporter asked Gillani. ” Safe custody not means they are hostage, they are disagreed with policies and don’t want to vote,” Gillani replied.

Replying a question Gillani said he was removed from the office by the judiciary and not by a no-trust vote.

