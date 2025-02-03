Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana calls for equal respect

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana said that women cricketers don’t want equal money but equal respect.

Speaking at an event, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women skipper discussed the evolution of women’s cricket and the impact of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Smriti Mandhana, said “Sometimes people mis-conceptualize thinking that we as women want equal stuff”.

Mandhana reflected on her early days playing for the Indian team, when stadiums were often empty, but now, packed venues show the growing interest in women’s sport.

She expressed her delight at the growing interest in women’s sports, saying, “From the time we started playing in terms even for the Indian team to having stadiums which were mostly empty to now filling out stadiums wherever we play as an Indian team or with RCB. I think it’s just a good, brilliant thing to watch”.

Mandhana emphasized that women in sports don’t seek equal pay, but rather equal respect and recognition.

“I think more importantly as cricketers or as sports people, sometimes people mis-conceptualize thinking that we as women want equal stuff, but all we need is equal respect”, she said.

Mandhana stated, “People know us, people appreciate us, and criticize us, which is great. I think people are caring about women’s sport, they are watching it. So I think it’s a journey and I just feel it”.

She also credited tennis star Sania Mirza with inspiring a generation of young women to pursue sports.

Sania Mirza became an icon

She recalled how Sania Mirza’s success had motivated her and many others, saying, “Growing up, I think when I turned 10 and 11, I think the first time we heard of Sania Mirza becoming an icon, and we all knew that, oh wow, there’s a girl in sport, and that inspired us.”