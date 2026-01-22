We have robust answer to Kamal's tirade but won't trapped: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Do you think revoking 18th Amendment and handing over of Karachi to Centre will end repeat of Gul Plaza fire like incidents, Sindh’s Information Minister Sharjeel Memon questioned.

“We have robust answer to Mustafa Kamal’s tirade, but we will not be trapped,” Sharjeel Memon said in a reply to the MQM leader.

“Our priority is the families of the fire victims,” he said.

He said, after the fire incident, Khawaja Asif and Mustafa Kamal’s statements are not understandable. “Those people are talking this, who had burnt the people alive to get extortion money”, Sharjeel Memon said.

“An inquiry of Gul Plaza tragedy being conducted and action will be taken against any person found to be involved,” minister added.

Commenting on the statement of State Minister Huzaifa Rehman, he termed it as ‘non-serious’.

“The world was seeing it when the fire was raging, was it necessary to inform about the incident with phone call,” Sindh’s minister questioned. “If federal government had any technology available, they should have offer it,” provincial minister said. “We didn’t prevent anyone from it”.

He said,”The fire safety audit report was prepared in 2024 during the interim government. The chief minister could not be blamed for everything,” provincial minister said.

A massive fire at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road late Saturday night, January 17, left the city in shock, claiming lives and leaving many unaccounted for.