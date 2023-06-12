We have to secure people, tackle cyclone emergency: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that his government has reviewed arrangements to tackle any adverse situation by Cyclone Biparjoy, which is on the track to Sindh’s coastal belt, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference here after visiting coastal areas of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah said that joint teams have been constituted to tackle any emergency caused by the cyclonic storm. “A joint team of the Army, Navy, Rangers and elected representatives has been constituted,” chief minister said.

“We have to secure people and tackle the cyclonic situation,” he said. ” A cyclone that hit Sindh coast in 1999 had claimed over 700 lives,” Murad Ali Shah said. “We have to evacuate over 53,000 people from three Taluka of Sujawal district to safer places,” he said.

“There are 51 villages that could be affected by the cyclone. Keti Bandar’s 14,000 population and 7,000 people of Ghorabari will be transferred to safer areas,” chief minister told media.

“The trajectory of the cyclone being changed and presently it is not on the course to hit directly to Karachi,” Murad Ali Shah said. “The cyclone will also cause heavy rainfall and high intensity winds,” he further said.

“The government has setup relief camps in Jati and Chohar Jamali and also cancelled leaves of police, health and other concerned departments for assistance in relief activities, he said.

“We are also working with the Army in Thatta and Badin districts,” Sindh CM said.

The administration has initiated work to remove billboards in Karachi, Shah said. He urged for suspending construction activities by June 14, “one could not engage in construction work amid high intensity and ferocious winds,” he said.

“The city’s 70 buildings have already been declared dilapidates and we are devising a plan in this respect” he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a briefing in coastal town of Shah Bandar said that the people have been evacuated from Badin’s Zero Point village Bhugra Memon. “Around 50,000 people will be evacuated from villages near Shah Bandar, Jati and Keti Bandar Talukas to safer places.”

“Last night around 2,000 people were evacuated from islands adjacent to Shah Bandar,” Sindh CM was briefed.

Storm surge of 4-5 meters (13 to 16 feet) expected at the land falling point, and the water will run over deep into the land and can inundate the low-lying settlements,” chief minister was informed.

“The cyclonic storm owing to some decrease in the speed could landfall on June 15, instead of June 13 or 14,” the commissioner said. “After June 15 landfalling of cyclone, its impact will go down by June 17 to 18,” the CM was briefed.

The Met Office in an advisory said that Cyclone Biparjoy has been 570km to 580 in south of Karachi.